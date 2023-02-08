Wanted Wednesday – Chante Leah Low

Previously listed in March 2022, now wanted on new charges

Chante Leah Low is the suspect being sought by the Prince Rupert RCMP their Feb. 8 Wanted Wednesday post. It is the second time in a year Low has been the subject of the weekly feature and is now wanted on different charges

For a second time, Chante Leah Low is the Wanted Wednesday subject on Feb. 8 and the Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Low was previously listed in the RCMP weekly feature on March 23, 2o22, but is now wanted again — this time on unendorsed warrants from 2020 police files which have resulted in charges for assault and mischief under $5,000.

Prince Rupert RCMP stated in their weekly wanted post that Low is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The 25-year old female is described as an Indigenous female; 163 cm (5’4); 52 kg (115 lb); black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-TIPS (8477). #WantedWednesday

Prince Rupert RCMP