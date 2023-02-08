Chante Leah Low is the suspect being sought by the Prince Rupert RCMP their Feb. 8 Wanted Wednesday post. It is the second time in a year Low has been the subject of the weekly feature and is now wanted on different charges

Chante Leah Low is the suspect being sought by the Prince Rupert RCMP their Feb. 8 Wanted Wednesday post. It is the second time in a year Low has been the subject of the weekly feature and is now wanted on different charges

Wanted Wednesday – Chante Leah Low

Previously listed in March 2022, now wanted on new charges

For a second time, Chante Leah Low is the Wanted Wednesday subject on Feb. 8 and the Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Low was previously listed in the RCMP weekly feature on March 23, 2o22, but is now wanted again — this time on unendorsed warrants from 2020 police files which have resulted in charges for assault and mischief under $5,000.

Prince Rupert RCMP stated in their weekly wanted post that Low is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The 25-year old female is described as an Indigenous female; 163 cm (5’4); 52 kg (115 lb); black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-TIPS (8477). #WantedWednesday

Prince Rupert RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. orca mothers pay a higher price for birthing sons than daughters: study
Next story
Masset’s emergency department faces potential closures

Just Posted

A mostly completed Woodworth Dam site on Oct. 17. The reservoir behind the dam structure needed to fill for water to flow over the dam before the city water supply could be reinstated to its primary source, which has now occurred, the City of Prince Rupert announced on Feb. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s dam time in Prince Rupert with Woodworth Lake water conversion

Prince Rupert RCMP on Feb. 8, posted they are looking for Chante Leah Low on outstanding warrants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted Wednesday – Chante Leah Low

The Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre in Masset, at the northern end of Haida Gwaii. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Masset’s emergency department faces potential closures

Charlie Cragg and Troy Pearson lost their lives in the sinking of the tug boat Ingenika on Feb. 11, 2021. Wainwright Marine Service Ltd. and James Geoffery Bates have been jointly charged with eight counts in the Prince Rupert Court on Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo: supplied)
Wainwright Marine Service Ltd. faces 8 charges in Prince Rupert Court after 2 deaths in sinking of tugboat

Pop-up banner image