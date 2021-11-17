Prince Rupert RCMP said Brigitte Carolann Wilson is considered dangerous and should not be approached. (Photo: RCMP)

Wanted Wednesday: Brigitte Carolann Wilson

Outstanding warrants allege sexual interference and sexual assault

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Brigitte Carolann Wilson.

Wilson is currently wanted on warrants in connection with Prince Rupert RCMP files from 2019 to 2021, resulting in charges for sexual interference, sexual assault, failing to comply with a release order and taking an auto without consent.

Wilson is described as an indigenous female, 5’5 (165 cm), 232 lb (105 kg). She has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP is advising she is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

