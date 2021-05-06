Wanted Prince Rupert man flees after arrest – later apprehended

Local school and residents told to stay inside during pursuit of man wanted from 2019 gun incident

A Prince Rupert man fled after being placed under arrest on April 28. The incident caused an elementary school and local residents to be warned to stay inside. (File photo)

A wanted Prince Rupert man was arrested on April 28 and has new charges after a near-vehicle collision, foot chase, and elementary school and residents being warned to stay inside while police pursued him.

A press release issued by the RCMP on May 3, states Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson 26-years-old, of Prince Rupert, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and was wanted in relation to a Dec. 2019 incident involving firearms. He now has an added charge of obstructing a peace officer, the RCMP stated.

“On Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 at approximately 3:25 p.m. a black pickup truck nearly collided with a police vehicle in the 100 block of 7th Ave E. The officer was forced to take evasive action to avoid the collision.

The vehicle stopped in the 400 block of 7th Ave E and a passenger exited the vehicle and ran away. Police located the man on 8th Ave E. at Green St. and attempted to arrest him on multiple outstanding Prince Rupert warrants however, he fled through residential backyards. The man was wanted in relation to a December 2019 incident involving firearms.

Additional resources including the Terrace Police Dog Service were called to the area. Several residents were asked to remain in their homes and nearby Lax Kxeen Elementary School was placed in a brief hold and secure while Police worked in the area.

After approximately 30 minutes the man was located hiding under a shed in the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of 7th Ave E. and was arrested following another brief foot pursuit prior to the arrival of the Terrace Police Dog Service,” the RCMP stated in the media release.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP would like to thank residents for their assistance and cooperation as the tense situation unfolded.”

RCMP media relations issued an apology and clarification on May 6 regarding any confusion about the foot pursuit.

“When the vehicle was stopped and Tre Spencer-Wilson exited the vehicle he was placed under arrest and immediately fled, on foot, from the police,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson stated in an email, to The Northern View.

“There was a continuous foot pursuit where police saw Spencer-Wilson run through back yards and hide underneath a shed. When he saw police approaching him, he fled from under the shed where police were able to apprehend him a short distance later. The foot pursuit was one continuous chase and not separate foot pursuits,” she stated.

