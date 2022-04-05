Wanted on outstanding warrant, driver flees RCMP three times before arrest

A light standard was allegedly knocked over by a vehicle being driven erratically at the Port Edward turn-off on April 3. The driver was arrested after fleeing three times from police and will face multiple charges. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A 31-year old male was arrested after fleeing from police three times and allegedly knocking over a street light with a vehicle, on April 3.

The Prince Rupert RCMP stated they came across a downed light standard blocking the Highway 16 southbound exit lane at the Port Edward turn off around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call. It was reported that the vehicle was being driven dangerously, knocked over the lamp post and then fled the scene.

“While in the area, police conducted patrols looking for the suspect vehicle. A vehicle matching the description with light damage to the front bumper was observed travelling toward the highway from Port Edward, well above the posted speed limit,” said Cst. Gabriel Gravel, media relations for the Prince Rupert detachment.

Police caught up with the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle fled eastbound on Highway 16.

“The suspect vehicle was observed swerving into the oncoming lane and overpassing other vehicles while travelling at a high rate of speed. Considering the risk to the public, police determined a pursuit wasn’t warranted and aborted the attempt,” Gravel said.

Highway patrols were maintained and the vehicle was located twice more in a stopped position. Each time the driver fled from police in the automobile in a dangerous manner when RCMP attempted to make contact with it.

The suspect vehicle eventually broke down along the highway near the Khyex River Bridge.

“At that point, police were able to safely take the driver into custody after a high-risk takedown,” the officer said.

Police issued a reminder to drivers that anytime emergency vehicles are travelling with flashing lights and sirens, motorists must clear the roadway.

“Working along the highway is very dangerous for us when vehicles and trucks don’t respect these rules and it can interfere with our response. Additionally, drivers can receive fines under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to comply,” Gravel said.

The best thing to do is to pull over and stop until the emergency vehicles have passed, he said. While passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights, slow down and move over not exceeding 70 km per hour.

Upon arrest, the male driver was allegedly found to be impaired by alcohol double the legal limit. He was also prohibited from driving and had an outstanding arrest warrant from Terrace.

New charges of operation while impaired, dangerous operation, flight from peace officer and driving while prohibited will be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service. The man was also served a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and for driving without insurance.

