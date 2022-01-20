Elyse Suz-Ann Mather is wanted on a warrant for charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon. (Photo: RCMP)

Wanted: Elyse Suz-Ann Mather

Woman charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Elyse Suz-Ann Mather.

Mather, 35-years-old, is currently wanted on a warrant in connection with a RCMP file from 2020, resulting in charges for possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

She is described as an indigenous female with black hair, brown eyes, 5’7 (170 cm) and 166 lb (75 kg).

The RCMP considers Mather dangerous and should not be approached by the public if sighted.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

