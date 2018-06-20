The Port of Prince Rupert’s Atlin Promenade officially opened on June 20. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Walk this way: Port officially opens Atlin Promenade

Prince Rupert’s waterfront access was extended with a ribbon cutting ceremony June 20

Prince Rupert now has 80 more metres of waterfront to take in, via the Atlin Promenade.

The Port of Prince Rupert officially unveiled their latest addition to the city’s coastline with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 20.

“We all know that this community’s desire for improved public access to the waterfront is a top priority, and the Atlin Promenade is another step in that direction,” said Ken Veldman, Director of Public Affairs for the Port of Prince Rupert.

The promenade is the latest link in the walkway from Kwinitsa’s Millenium Walkway through Cow Bay, along the Rotary waterfront and through to Seal Cove, once Rushbrook Trail’s bridges are in place.

For almost two decades, the port has been investing in upgrades to the waterfront to the tune of $19 million — nearly $1-million every year. The success of these projects, Veldman said, is a win-win for both port business and community wellness.

“We framed our strategic business investments that we required to advance what we do as a port, but we’ve shaped them to align with community priorities wherever we can,” he said.

Since the port’s Community Investment Fund was created in 2010, the port has given $9.2 million to community projects. This year alone, it expects to add $1.4 million to the fund.

“It’s a community success story, not just a port success story, in every sense of the word,” Veldman said. “Prince Rupert, we are not done.”

keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
