Wage Subsidy up to 75 per cent announced

Businesses who have had a 30 per cent decrease can apply

Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast said wage subsidy is available to businesses who have lost 30 per cent during COVID-19 and is available to business of any size from ten to 1000 employees and is back dated to March 15. (File photo)

Businesses whose revenue has decreased by 30 per cent or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for a 75 per cent wage subsidy regardless of how many employees they have, Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA said in a press release on March 30.

The wage subsidy was promised earlier in the day by Prime Minister Trudeau, and is also eligible for charities and non-profit organizations.

READ MORE: MLA Jennifer Rice proud of NDP commitment to Prince Rupert

“Whether you employ ten or 1,000 people, the emergency wage subsidy is back-dated to March 15,” Rice said. “The subsidy will be on the first $58,700 earned by an employee, meaning staff wages can be subsidized up to $847 a week”

“The Prime Minister also encourages businesses that can pay the remaining 25 per cent of wages to do so, ” said Rice.

The wage subsidy benefit comes alongside a special emergency guaranteed business loan of up to $40,000, as well as a deferral of customs duties, HST and GST payments.

Rice said, constituents can learn more about the Federal response by visiting this site: https://www.canada.ca/…/departm…/economic-response-plan.html

READ MORE: Rent freeze, no evictions and money to tenants

Rice also announced a revamped website with new pages on COVID-19. The first page on public health and government news, will have a summary of current public health orders and official government announcements, boiled down into one list to help readers navigate the sea of new information out there.

The second page outlines government financial supports and will have a summary of supports that are available to assist people and businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Please remain vigilant and follow the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry to prevent the spread of COVID19.Wash your hands. Do not touch your face. Physically distance. Avoid groups of any size. Stay home if you’re sick and call 811, Rice said to all residents.

