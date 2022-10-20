Volunteer judges needed for Prince Rupert high school debate tourny

A battle of banter and quick wit will ensue between 16 students during the inaugural Rainmakers Debate tournament on Nov. 5 at Charles Hays Secondary School.

Eight teams of two debaters are already preparing for the war of words and eloquent verbal strikes in the “Thunder and Lightning Tournament,” which is planned to be an annual regional event to eventually include high school students throughout the North Coast and Skeena region.

“We’re excited to be starting tournaments and to be preparing to travel to Vancouver in the spring to compete at the UBC High School Debate Tournament,” Nikayla Johnson, one of the debate team captains, said. “It is a great way to develop confidence as a speaker and think critically.”

The tournament isn’t just for students, as volunteer judges are required to evaluate the oral cross swords. Debate referees can be any unrelated community member or closely connected to the team members in any given event. New volunteer judges will receive training from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the tournament day. The competition runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We need support from volunteers to help run our first tournament. You don’t have to be experienced at debating, just someone who has an open mind and who will judge fairly,” Ellen Wright another debate team captain said.”Thank you to the community for helping get our team up and running.”

The Rainmaker’s Debate Team also plans to launch the “NWBC Tournament” in February each year, once other high school teams are established in the region, with this tournament rotating between schools throughout Northwest B.C.

“Hopefully more teams from other high schools will be formed as we start inviting them to take part in what will become an annual regional event hosted by CHSS,” Tom Kertes, Rainmakers debate coach said. “This year’s event will be our first tournament. We will follow the rules for regional and provincial tournaments to prepare our debaters for competitions in the future.”

The top three teams will be automatically eligible to take part in the UBC High School Debate Tournament in the spring. The Rainmaker’s Debate Team will begin fundraising for the Vancouver tournament later in the year. To volunteer, please contact Tom Kertes at tomkertes@sd52.bc.ca or 778-884-5343.