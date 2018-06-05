Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Ice skating darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the retired all-star athletes hitting the road for a thank you tour.

The veteran Olympic champions will be joined by fellow pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as skaters Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

RELATED: Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

The coast-to-coast showcase begins Oct. 5 in Abbotsford and is set to hit 30 cities. It wraps up in St. John’s, N.L.

The tour follows Canada’s gold-medal team performance at the Pyeongyang Winter Games.

RELATED: Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue says in a release they want to visit cities that don’t ordinarily get skating productions because they know how important grassroots programs are in small towns.

Tickets for the “Thank You Canada Tour” go on sale Friday.

Find more information at: thethankyoucanadatour.ca

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry
Next story
One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Just Posted

Charles Hays athletes Schaeffer, Knockwood compete at B.C. track and field championships in Langley

Both Charles Hays Secondary School athletes recorded personal bests in their events in Langley

Behind the scenes of Killer Joe

Prince Rupert actors brought a dark sense of humour at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on June 1 and 2

Cultivating young female leaders in northern B.C.

MP Nathan Cullen, MLA Jennifer Rice on panel for LeBlanc Scholarship Women’s Leadership Training

Heart of Our City: Soup for the soul

Peggy Luckham-Okrainetz has been lending a helping hand to the Salvation Army for more than 15 years

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex

Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry

The federal govermnent is giving the inquiry until to April 30, 2019, to complete its work

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Most Read