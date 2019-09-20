Grade 8 student, Layla, from Prince Rupert Middle School walked to city hall in protest of climate change. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

VIDEO: What does PRMS want? Climate action. When do they want it? Now.

Kids in Prince Rupert march to city hall in support of Fridays for Future, a global climate protest

“Save our planet!” yelled Darris Norris, a Grade 7 student, up and down the street as he approached city hall on Friday afternoon. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Hundreds of students from Prince Rupert Middle School were granted permission to leave class in support of Fridays for Future, a global school strike to demand climate action now. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Student from Charles Hays Secondary School skipped class in solidarity with their younger peers. “We should come here as often as we can,” said Hannah Lindenblatt, Grade 11 (third from left). (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Grade 8 Prince Rupert Middle School students Madison Leask and Peter Dodoward, said they would like to see the city implement a recycling program, at the protest outside city hall on Fridays for Future day, a global school strike. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

There is no Planet B say these young PRMS students. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
