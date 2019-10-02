VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

A police officer was struck on Sept. 23, 2019 along the McGill Street on-ramp to Highway 1, near the Second Narrows Bridge, while writing a distracted driving ticket for another driver. (VPD screenshot)

A Vancouver police officer has been unable to return to the force after being struck by a distracted ‘L’ driver while conducting a roadside traffic stop recently.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 23 along the McGill Street on-ramp to Highway 1, near the Second Narrows Bridge, while the traffic enforcement officer was writing a distracted driving ticket for another driver.

Dash cam footage captured by a witness at the scene and released to the public Wednesday shows the moment the officer was hit.

The recording shows the officer and his unmarked police vehicle – with its emergency lights flashing – on the right-hand shoulder of the road when a driver of a grey Mazda veers onto the shoulder and smashes right into the back of the police car.

Police said the driver, a 47-year-old Vancouver man with his Learner’s license, wasn’t paying attention.

“Please drive with care and keep your eyes on the road,” the Vancouver police tweeted.

ALSO READ: Police cancel $386 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

Sgt. Aaron Roed told Black Press Media in an emailed statement that the injured officer has not returned to work. The drivers of the other vehicles involved were not injured.

“Unfortunately, this is the type of unsafe driving behaviour that we continue to see on the roads,” Roed said.

The driver was slapped with a number of fines, including a $368 ticket for driving without due care and attention, a $109 fine for disobeying driver’s license restrictions and another $109 for failing to display the L magnet on his vehicle.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.