Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

A community that relies on the logging industry and which has been impacted by recent protests on southern Vancouver Island rallied along the Pacific Marine Circle route — the most direct access between the north Island and Port Renfrew — on Saturday.

Dozens of loggers and their friends and family members, as well as other people who work in the forest industry, showed up in Mesachie Lake to wave signs and voice their opposition to the protests against old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek and Caycuse areas.

“We’re here to support our families and the logging industry itself,” Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison.

“We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal. We just want to have our word out there, and for people to listen and hear.”

RELATED: Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

Supporters came to Mesachie Lake from across the Island, including Courtenay, Campbell River, Gold River, Zeballos and Port McNeill.

“We’re out here promoting logging and loggers and defending the logging industry in British Columbia, which at the present time is under assault from environmentalists,” said Charlie Forrester, a member of the BC Forestry Association from Campbell River.

“We’re here to represent the facts and truths about logging, not misinformation and lies, which is coming from the environmental side.”

For the most part, the rally was met with support or indifference from travellers driving past, although some responded with offensive language and gestures.

READ MORE: Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

Protesters had organized convoys to the Fairy Creek area from Victoria and Duncan for Saturday, vehicles from Duncan would have had to drive through Mesachie Lake on their way to Fairy Creek.

Beyond the impact on jobs in the Cowichan Lake area, which includes the community of Mesachie Lake, protesters have been camping out across the street from the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment, where all arrests from Caycuse and Fairy Creek are being processed.

Residents have reported that protesters have been driving noisily through the town at all hours of the night and have been bathing in a fountain in Central Park.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

protest

Previous story
Tories blast William Amos for relieving himself on camera in 2nd Zoom incident
Next story
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Just Posted

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
More than half a million ambulance calls across B.C. per year

Paramedic Services Week ran from May 23 to May 29

Prince Rupert’s Isaac Mastroianni sits and enjoys a sip of juice in the observation area after receiving his COVID-19 immunization at the soft-launch community clinic on March 14. Volunteers for the community clinic are eligible to receive a vaccination prior to volunteering duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)) Youth drop-in clinics in Prince Rupert will be available for ages 12 to 17 for COVID-19 immunizations, with adult clinics for second vaccinations starting June 14. Prince Rupert’s Isaac Mastroianni sits after receiving his first COVID-19 immunization at the March 14 community clinic held in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View))
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert region hit ‘Zero’

Second vaccinations starting June 14 for adults, youth drop-in clinics to open

CN Rail pleaded guilty to a $100,000 sentence in the Prince Rupert Court on May 27, for violations under the Integrated Pest Management Act. (Photo: Conservation Officer Service Facebook)
CN Rail to pay $100,000 for violations along the Skeena River

Rail tracks between Prince Rupert and Terrace were sprayed with pesticide damaging flood plain

Former Human Resources Director for SD 52, Ian Laroque said he brought overspending and teacher hiring issues to the Board of Trustees’ attention as early as Nov. 2019. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Former SD 52 HR Director cut out of “secret hirings”

HR concerns were brought to the Board as early as Nov. 2019 - Ian Laroque

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Okanagan chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

Most Read