Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

VIDEO: UBC frat party draws hundreds of maskless students, ends in $5,000 fine

Party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat

Hosts of a University of B.C. frat party were fined $5,000 this past weekend after police responded to a large gathering featuring hundreds of students not wearing masks and not physically distancing.

University RCMP said they received a number of calls reporting the party on Wesbrook Mall on Aug. 29.

When officers arrived, they found hundreds of students gathering in the courtyard and inside several homes. Under B.C.’s current COVID-19 health orders, indoor gatherings are restricted to less than 50 people.

The party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat.

“We are asking that students ensure they observe all public health orders,” Const. Christina Martin said. “We have worked hard to get this far over the past 30 months. Let’s stay safe and healthy.”

UBC is one of four major universities who will be requiring students to confidentially declare their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the fall semester, or be subject to regular rapid tests.

ALSO READ: 4 B.C. universities to require rapid COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated students, staff

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusUBC

Previous story
Video of dancing cops in Vanderhoof goes viral
Next story
B.C. wildfires a `wake-up call’ to return to Indigenous-led fire management

Just Posted

Prince Rupert man, Dillon Joseph Vermeeren, was last seen on Aug. 21 in the Lower Mainland and was reported missing. He was found deceased on Aug. 31, a family member stated on a Go-Fund-Me page. (Photo: supplied)
Missing Prince Rupert man found deceased

Prince Rupert has been chosen as one of only six locations across the country to host a satellite screening of a Toronto International Film Festival movie on Sept. 13. The movie called ‘Official Competition’ stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz (Photo: supplied by TIFF)
Prince Rupert chosen by Toronto International Film Festival for single night screening

Skeena–Bulkley Valley candidates 2021 from left to right: Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Adeana Young (Green Party) and Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal). (Black Press Media composite image)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley all candidates debate to be held on Sept. 7 in Terrace

Brad Collinson attended the International Overdose Awareness Day event in Prince Rupert on Aug. 31, 2021. He said it’s important that more people learn how to use and administer naloxone. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert commemorates International Overdose Awareness Day