VIDEO: Two sent to hospital after van crashes through rural B.C. property

Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Two people were sent to hospital after the van they were driving crashed through a rural Mission property causing extensive damage to the property and the vehicle.

Just before 6 a.m., Aug. 29, a white Dodge Caravan crashed through the property’s carport, just off the road along the 30200 block of Keystone Avenue.

It came to a stop on the property’s front lawn around 100 feet from where it left the road, leaving a trail of wood and sheet metal scattered from the impact.

The male driver received a minor head injury and was transported to a local hospital, while the female passenger suffered an unspecified leg injury and needed to be flown to Royal Columbian Hospital, according to Mission RCMP, who were called to assist paramedics.

“The van itself was extensively damaged with further property damage to a home and fence as a result of the collision,” said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the detachment.

“Initial investigation ruled out impairment as a possible cause for the crash and investigators are still working on the exact cause(s) that led to the van veering off the roadway. Preliminary indications suggest it’s possible one of two pet dogs within the van interfered with the driver and may have contributed to the crash.”

CCTV footage provided by the property owners show one of the dogs being thrown from the vehicle before it comes to a stop on their front lawn.

Driver and passenger sent to hospital (latter req airlift) following this crash through a Keystone Avenue property in rural #MissionBC this AM. Owners say vehicles have crashed through their property 3 times in last 6 years. pic.twitter.com/Nvv9BacKbC — Patrick Penner (@portmoodypigeon) August 29, 2022

The property owners, Bernd and Sandra Gartner, said they’ve had three vehicles crash through their property in the last six years, and that speed is a constant issue along Keystone Avenue – especially on weekends.

Sandra said she no longer feels safe spending time on the front lawn, adding they often take their dogs out early in the morning. She said if the van didn’t hit their car port, it could have crashed into their home.

The city needs to install concrete barricades, more speed control measures, or ask RCMP officers to patrol the area more frequently, Bernd said.

“This happens so often. Like, crazy speeding,” Bernd said. “This is a residential area – 50 kilometres an hour.”

He estimates there is tens of thousands of dollars in damage to their property.

Raaflaub said that both the driver and passenger are cooperating with investigators, and the file remains open.

He said if anyone has further information about the collision, specifically mentioning dash-cam footage, they are encouraged to contact the RCMP’s non-emergency line: 604-826-7161.

Local community associations in the Stave Falls and Steelhead neighbourhoods have often complained to city council about the dangerous drivers on Mission’s rural roads.

Traffic-safety consultants were recently hired by the city to study 23 kilometres along Keystone Avenue, Hayward Street, and a section of Dewdney Trunk Road – an area that contains three of the top 14 collision-prone areas in Mission.

A lack of warning and guidance signs at challenging segments were noted in the study, along with speeding and a lack of traffic control measures.

The vast majority (70 per cent) of crashes were off-road, most only involving a single vehicle.

