VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

Premier John Horgan and B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head to head in a TV debate Thursday evening, trying to sway voters to their side with less than three weeks left for them to cast their mail-in ballots.

On Friday morning, Black Press Media’s Ragnar Haagen spoke with legislative reporter Tom Fletcher about his thoughts on the debate and what the vote could mean for British Columbians across the province.

