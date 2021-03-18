VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Police launch investigation, asking others who may have encountered the man to come forward

(Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm) Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)

A Vancouver woman decided to do something about a man who was allegedly following her for 30 minutes after she made a quick trip to the store – she took out her cell phone camera.

Jamie Coutts was leaving Shopper’s Drug Mart near Granville and Dunsmuir streets Thursday evening when she sensed someone close behind her.

She recounted much of what happened in her Instagram stories March 17.

The man – dressed in black hooded sweater, cap and blue mask – declined walking ahead of Coutts when she stepped off the sidewalk in an effort to let him pass.

Instead, he stood in place staring blankly at her, she wrote in a caption. When she told him he was walking too close, she wrote that he “said nothing.”

Vancouver police have launched an investigation into the incident – which saw Coutts run hastily around buildings and across intersections in an attempt to lose the man.

“This is very concerning,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, during a news conference on Thursday.

He confirmed Coutts filed a police report the same night of her alleged stalking.

“There are other people that have commented on social media that they have had similar interactions with this person or a person who appears similar to this,” Addison said.

Coutts shared screenshots of various Instagram users who sent her messages, alleging they were stalked in Vancouver by the same man.

Police are looking into whether the event could be connected to others in the city, and encourage others who have had similar instances to come forward.

She eventually found refuge among a group of people at a busy skatepark who offers her a seat after she explains to them what is happening. The man, still in view, continued to watch her.



