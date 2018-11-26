VIDEO: Terrace River Kings hold tribute for Cameron Kerr

Many attended to pay their respects

The Terrace River Kings held a tribute for Cameron Kerr before their home game against the Kitimat Ice Demons at the Sportsplex Nov. 24.

Kerr played for the team many years ago and was known as a “feisty player on the ice.”

Many attended to pay their respects, as some fought back tears as they stood for the ceremony.

The Terrace Pipes and Drums Society performed in commemoration of Cameron’s Scottish heritage. His No. 15 jersey was hung on the west side of the building alongside the banner.

Each player placed a sticker with his number ‘15’ on their helmets.

READ MORE: Family of Cameron Kerr plead for driver to come forward

Cameron was killed in a fatal hit and run on Nov. 18 while walking home to Terrace from a friend’s wake.

Suspects in the hit and run were located on Haida Gwaii.

READ MORE: One person in custody for Terrace hit-and-run fatality

The family says they believe the process will be a long one as the investigation continues.

Over $23,000 has been raised so far on a Gofundme.com page, set up by 101 Industries Ltd. to help cover memorial costs.

Garrett Kerr, Cameron’s brother, says that whatever money comes through will go towards a charitable initiative that Cameron would have likely supported.

READ MORE: Terrace comes together to remember Cameron Kerr

If anyone has more information about the incident, or dash camera video footage, that was driving that route on Nov. 18 between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m, are still being urged to come forward. Call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across B.C.

Just Posted

VIDEO: Terrace River Kings hold tribute for Cameron Kerr

Many attended to pay their respects

Celebrating diversity on B.C.’s North Coast

Photos and video of dancing, food and henna at Prince Rupert’s Celebration of Multicultural Diversity

Council to consider retail cannabis zone expansion in Prince Rupert

City council will hear feedback from the public information session on Nov. 13

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

Charles Hays Rainmakers ready for new season.

The Charles Hays Rainmakers senior boys basketball team look forward to their upcoming season.

Charles Hays students learn with green thumbs

Prince Rupert high school students planted garlic that will be harvested and sold next year

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Have you mailed in your vote for the B.C. electoral reform referendum?

As of Nov. 22 only 27% of voters had mailed in their reform packages

B.C. chief tells pipeline hearings his people are responsible for their land

The hearings in Victoria will gather evidence from Indigenous groups about the pipeline expansion project

Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across B.C.

The agreement falls under the B.C. government’s sustainable services negotiating mandate

RCMP spokesman spiralled into rage, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

O’Leary holds campaign-style event with Scheer

Sheer to get some star power from businessman Kevin O’Leary

UNBC researchers spearhead $1.3M Indigenous health care project

Initiative seeks to employ more Indigenous health care professionals, create ‘culturally safe’ environment

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Most Read