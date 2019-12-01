VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

A Bonny’s Taxi is shown in a dash cam video as it uses the bike lane to drive over the Cambie Street Bridge in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (sn1p3r847/YouTube)

A video showing a taxi driving in a bike lane over a Vancouver bridge has gone viral after being posted to social media.

The dash cam video, initially posted to YouTube Friday, appears to show a Bonny’s Taxi driving over the Cambie Street Bridge in a separated bike lane.

The taxi, which appears to be going slower than normal bridge traffic, continues without stopping for as long as the video plays.

The driver and passenger in the recording vehicle appear shocked and wonder what the taxi is going to do when it gets to the south end of the bridge, where the bike lane narrows.

Bonny’s Taxi has not yet returned a request for comment.

Note: Viewers should note there is some swearing near the end of the video.

