VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Authorities say a 74-year-old hiker whose head and face were injured in a fall on a Phoenix mountain endured a wild ride in a stretcher as she was being hoisted into a helicopter.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the woman was treated for dizziness and nausea but suffered no other ill effects when the stretcher spun ever-faster in the backwash of the helicopter’s rotor blades.

ABC15 Arizona’s television chopper recorded the mishap as the rescue crew lifted the injured hiker from Piestewa Peak on Tuesday morning. The crew said a second line meant to prevent the spinning broke. Eventually the rescue copter’s forward motion slowed the spinning enough to bring the woman into the cabin.

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition.

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Changes to solitary-confinement bill could address key MMIWG inquiry findings
Next story
Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

Just Posted

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled on foot from Prince George to Prince Rupert in three weeks

Prince Rupert golfers taste provincials for first time in years

Rainmaker Arlen Deschamp sits in 10th place after Day One

Documentary series now airing episode featuring Nisga’a cuisine from Prince Rupert

North Pacific Cannery, Ts’msyen and Gingolx were featured in Red Chef Revival

Indigenous voices finally heard with final MMIWG report, says Northwest B.C. advocate

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

City allows goats to stay until end of Seafest weekend in Prince Rupert

Livestock Prohibition Bylaw, which includes backyard chickens, has remained unchanged for 23 years

WATCH: At the Skeena River Relay, runners rule the road

The 18th annual relay sees 300 runners race up Highway 16 from Prince Rupert to Terrace

Route 16 motorcycle touring corridor receives $40,000 from Destination B.C.

Tourism Prince George received the funding to promote a collaborative marketing program

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Time capsule found in wall of White Rock church slated for demolition

‘Opportunity to say goodbye to First United’ set for Sunday

Most Read