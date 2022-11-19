RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)

RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)

VIDEO: RCMP snipers stationed in backyard, aiming at house on Nicola Ave., Merritt

The 1700 block of Nicola Avenue was shut down by Merritt RCMP on Nov. 18

Tactical forces shut down the 1700 block of Nicola Avenue in Merritt and used the backyard of a home to gain access to another residence.

Anastasia Cash, owner of Desert Divas and Dons Medi Spa said, she had to close her home-based business on Nov. 18, after RCMP surrounded a neighbouring house at about 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Flash bangs and snipers in Merritt neighbourhood standoff

Cash said that police stood on a ladder to aim their guns at the window of a nearby home.

video

According to Cash, Mounties left her property around 9 p.m.

The incident comes after police were called to the 2100 block of Priest Avenue on Nov. 15, for what is thought to be a targeted shooting and possibly related to the over 100 rounds of bullets fired in multiple spots around the Nicola Valley.

The RCMP said that the two incidents may be related.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Heavy police presence in Merritt after shots fired

Capital News will update as more information as it becomes available.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MerrittRCMPShootingSpa

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Highway 1 closure at Rogers Pass east of Revelstoke is reopened
Next story
3 arrested, charged following multiple shots fired and alleged kidnapping in Merritt

Just Posted

From left: Amanda Hugon, Facundo Gastiazoro and Travis Hebert stand in front of a mural in they worked on during Terrace’s first ever salmon arts festival in 2018. (File photo/Terrace Standard)
Terrace arts festival takes home Lieutenant Governor’s award

David and Amanda Horvath look over the looming cliff of a landslide behind their home at 5412 McConnell Crescent in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).
Light at the end of the tunnel for Terrace landslide victims

Daybreak Farms in Terrace broke ground on a new barn that owner Kieran Christison estimates will house 95 per cent of her growing flock or about 37,000 chickens. (Staff/Terrace Standard)
Terrace egg producer Daybreak Farms breaks ground on upgrades

Derek Washington (second from the left) and his family competed on Family Feud Canada, which aired on CBC Oct. 3 and 4.
Haida Gwaii’s Washington family on TV Feud