VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Britain’s Prince Harry gestures next to Rugby League World Cup 2021 ambassador James Simpson in the gardens at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, taking on his first royal duties since a pivotal summit with Queen Elizabeth II on his future role in the royal family.

Harry is expected to carry on as normal, with no immediate plans to be reunited with his wife Meghan, who travelled to Canada after the couple released a bombshell statement last week announcing their wish to step back from royal duties. He is set to carry on meetings into next week, Britain’s Press Association reported.

The monarch brokered a deal on Monday that determined there would be “a period of transition” to sort out the complicated matter of how to be a part-time royal. Meghan and Harry will spend time in both Canada and the U.K. as things are sorted out.

In his first engagement since the crisis emerged, Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace.

In the meantime, he has released two video statements on causes he has long championed: mental health and the Invictus Games.

In the first video, he introduced a new initiative to champion the importance of mental health for those who play rugby. The initiative aims to combine sport with mental health awareness at a time when suicide is the leading cause of death for men between the ages of 20 and 49 in the UK.

In footage posted on the Sussexroyal Instagram page, he also launched the next leg of the Invictus Games for wounded service personnel and veterans. The event will be held in Dusseldorf in 2022.

ALSO READ: Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

“I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!” Harry said. “I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tuesday night’s extreme cold ‘bottomed out the mercury’ at -50C or more in remote Chilcotin
Next story
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Just Posted

Shames Mountain receives $30,000 boost from Rio Tinto

Donation will be used to purchase new conveyor lift on bunny hill

Heiltsuk Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Rupert hockey team keep spectators on edge of their seats as they snatch silver in Terrace tourney

Prince Rupert was the only team to fend off a loss against the Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team

Prince Rupert Special Events Society has a temporary home

The Special Events Society is still hoping to find new headquarters in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Tuesday night’s extreme cold ‘bottomed out the mercury’ at -50C or more in remote Chilcotin

‘It was the coldest anyone can remember’ says off-the-grid homesteaders

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

Most Read