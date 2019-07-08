VIDEO: Outage problems at Rogers Wireless causing voice service issues

Rogers said that its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible

Rogers Wireless says customers may experience intermittent issues making or receiving wireless voice calls.

In a message on its website, the company said it was experiencing an outage that was affecting many wireless customers.

It said ”some customers may be intermittently experiencing dropped calls or are unable to place or receive calls on their mobile phone or wireless home phone service.”

Rogers said late Sunday night that its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, however, it didn’t say when it expected the problem to be fixed.

Telus says some of its customers may have issues calling customers on other networks, but calls to other Telus customers and Bell customers are unaffected.

It says it is continuing to monitor the issue as the providers work to resolve their outage.

The Canadian Press

