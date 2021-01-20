BLANK SPACER

Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

A video has surfaced on Instagram of a man doing a backflip off the Cambie Street Bridge in Vancouver.

The clip, posted to Instagram account Thesendboys and captioned only with “Cambie Bridge ✅,” was posted Monday (Jan. 18) and appears to show a man doing a backflip off the bridge.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1,100 times, drew warnings from Vancouver police, who said they strongly condemned the potentially fatal jump.

In an email, Sgt. Steve Addison said the police department “strongly discourages social media stunts of this type,” noting that they can lead to injury, death or criminal charges.

“Situations like these could impede boat traffic, or result is serious health consequences including cold-water shock, marine traffic and sunken debris under the bridge. There is currently a sailboat sunken under the south end of the bridge from a recent fire,” Addison said. “A bridge jump at a particularly low tide could result in someone striking that object, or other debris under the bridge.”

For their part, Thesendboys responded to a comment on the video stating that they did a depth check before the backflip.

In an Instragram story, the group posted that they “don’t do it for the clout,” but that they “genuinely enjoy cliff jumping.”

Most Read