VIDEO: Nurse, 9 months pregnant, saves man’s life in Lower Mainland

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
The Vital Link Award. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)The Vital Link Award. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A Maple Ridge nurse has been recognized provincially for her life-saving actions outside the Haney Place Walmart in June.

Stephanie Bazinet, an emergency room nurse at Ridge Meadows Hospital, has received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for her quick action, performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation or CPR to a man in cardiac arrest on June 23.

Bazinet thought she was in for an ordinary day that morning as she ventured out at 10 a.m. into the rain to return a pair of shoes at Walmart.

Bazinet, an emergency room nurse at Ridge Meadows Hospital, was initially planning to go to the Walmart in Port Coquitlam on June 23 to return the shoes she bought for her 2-year-old the day before. But at 36 weeks pregnant she decided to make life easier for herself and at the last minute she decided to head to the Walmart at Haney Place Mall, closer to home.

”Literally at the last minute, instead of turning right to go to PoCo, I went straight to go the Maple Ridge Walmart,” said the nurse, thinking it would be a lot faster to complete the errand.

RELATED: B.C. husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

However, as she approached the doors to the department store, she realized something was wrong. At first she thought there was a lineup to get into the store, but Bazinet soon saw an elderly man collapsed at the entrance surrounded by about a dozen people.

Immediately Bazinet asked if they needed any help. She told the group she was an ER nurse. Initially the people helping the man said they were OK. But the experienced nurse knew better.

“Sometimes when people go into cardiac arrest they have this breathing that we call agonal respirations. So it looks kind of like they’re breathing but it’s these gasping breaths,” she explained.

When she asked someone in the group to check for a pulse, they realized they needed help.

They thought he was breathing, said Bazinet, who immediately checked for a pulse.

Finding none, she knew he needed help right away.

Bazinet asked if anyone else knew how to do CPR.

Nobody did, said Bazinet.

“I was like, alright, I guess it’s me,” she said.

Then, pushing aside the fact she was in her ninth month of pregnancy, and that the baby could come at any day, Bazinet got down on her knees.

RELATED: Mall security guard honoured for saving B.C. woman’s life

The man was laying on his side because he had just vomited. So, she put him back on his back and started compressions.

She told a bystander to start a timer for her chest compressions. By that time, another person stepped forward who knew how to do CPR. And somebody from Walmart came out with a pocket mask, a mask with a one-way valve to allow somebody to give a person breaths through their mouth safely.

Bazinet was able to give the man respirations while the other person continued with chest compressions until Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.

When firefighters took over and attached an AED, the automated external defibrillator detected a “shockable rhythm” and they were able to shock the man to the point where he regained consciousness before being transported to hospital by paramedics.

Before leaving the scene, she gave the paramedics detailed information about what happened, information she knew the team at the hospital would need know once the man arrived. Then she asked the bystanders if anyone needed to talk about what they had just witnessed, knowing how traumatic it could be to some people to see a scene like that. Then she asked a young man who was taking notes to get the names and phone numbers of every person there.

“In case it turns out that this gentleman has COVID,” she told him, knowing that if management at Walmart had a list ready for them it would make it easier for contact tracing.

Bazinet then notified one of her coworkers whom she knew was on shift at the hospital to expect a post-arrest at some point, telling them what just happened.

Her manager sent a text back asking her what she was doing performing CPR at 36 weeks pregnant during a pandemic.

She also sent a text to her husband letting him know that she was going to be late.

Finally she exchanged the shoes and returned home.

Later that same day the paramedic supervisor who arrived on scene contacted her to see if she could nominate Bazinet for the Vital Link Award.

The Vital Link Award is presented to citizens by BC Emergency Health Services, who save a life by successfully performing CPR.

Bazinet was given the award in a socially distanced ceremony at Maple Ridge Park on Oct. 8.

Bazinet is surprised at all the attention she is getting.

“Everybody around me seems to think that it was this big heroic effort,” but Bazinet feels she doesn’t deserve so much recognition.

“It’s something as a nurse, it’s part of my job. I just can’t imagine not helping somebody in need,” she said.

“It’s almost like my duty.”

Wyatt Bazinet was born on July 21.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

nurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt
Next story
Man dies in Gitlaxt’aamiks (New Aiyansh) after being taken into police custody

Just Posted

(File graphic)
Man dies in Gitlaxt’aamiks (New Aiyansh) after being taken into police custody

IIO and BC Corners Service conducting independent investigations

Roy Jones Jr. , BC Liberals
Get to know elections candidates for North Coast MLA

BC Liberal candidate Roy Jones Jr.

Brian Roberts district electoral officer and Katrina Godfrey electoral office support set up on Oct. 14 in Prince Rupert to get ready for the opening of advanced electoral polls. The advanced voter polls open on Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

BC Liberals’ Skeena MLA Candidate Ellis Ross, left, with a photographer, BC Liberals’ North Coast MLA candidate Roy Jones Jr., an LNG Canada worker, and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson was in Kitimat on Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make an announcement. (Clare Rayment photo)
BC Liberals pledge to support a second LNG export facility in northern B.C.

The BC Liberal leader was in Kitimat Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make the announcement

ANBT 2021 is still in the planning, Peter Haugan event organizer said on Oct. 13. In the 2020 ANBT, Hydaburg’s T.J. Young drives along the baseline against Prince Rupert’s Brady Johnston. Hydaburg would defeat P.R, but fell to New Aiyansh in the next round. (The Northern View file photo)
All Native Basketball Tournament 2021 still in the planning

“If we cannot run it with our fans, we cannot run the tournament” - Peter Haugan

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s daeth

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in September hit another record for the month as they continued to climb higher and prices soared.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada records record home sales for September, up 45.6% from 2019

Actual national average home price in September was a record $604,000

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nathan Hrushkin, left, helps Francois Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, assemble a plaster cast onto a fossilized dinosaur bone, which was discovered by Hrushkin in the Horseshoe Valley of southern Alberta in an undated handout photo. Experts say the 12-year-old Calgary boy’s discovery will fill a significant gap in their knowledge of dinosaur evolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dion Hrushkin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Discovery by little Nathan:’ Boy, 12, finds fossil of duck-billed dinosaur in Alberta

Nathan and his dad have learned that the bone belonged to a young hadrosaur

Participating in a Zoom press conference on Thursday morning (Oct. 15) about the death of Traevon Desjarlis-Chalifoux in Abbotsford were (clockwise from top left) Harvey McLeod, Theresa Campiou, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Robert Phillips and Sarah Rauch.
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Body of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found in closet 4 days after reported missing

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Nurse, 9 months pregnant, saves man’s life in Lower Mainland

Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

Most Read