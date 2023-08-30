The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

VIDEO: ‘Nothing left’: West Kelowna resident reveals shocking wildfire damage

The Bear Creek Road resident escorts Black Press onto fire damaged property

Bear Creek Road was among the first streets to be placed on evacuation order from the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

A property owner, who asked to remain anonymous for privacy reasons and concerns of looting, escorted Black Press onto his property to show what’s left of his personal paradise.

The evacuation order came at 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 17. The home and everything else on the property burned to the ground that same day.

The property owner believes only four structures remain standing in the Bear Creek area.

READ MORE: ‘Stressful situation’: West Kelowna property owners to tour wildfire damage

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCity of West KelownaFire evacuationhomeHouse fireKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. audit confirms $704M government budget surplus
Next story
Northwest Territories extend State of Emergency another 2 weeks

Just Posted

Jamie McDonald said he has been using his neighbour’s garden house as the water source for his home since Friday Aug. 25. (Photo: Seth Forward/Northern View)
Prince Rupert man looking for reimbursement after water system fiasco

A campfire ban in the Northwest Fire Zone goes into effect Aug. 31. File photo
Campfire ban announced for all Northwest

A humback whale nicknamed “Opo” with evident propellor scars from a boat collision. Advocates say the risk to both whales and humans is immense in boating accidents. (Photo provided by Ocean Wise Research)
Recent humpback boating collisions near Prince Rupert concern advocates

Rental costs for a room can fluctuate from $600 a month to nearly $6000 a month in Prince Rupert. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Average cost for a rental unit in Prince Rupert over $3,000 per month