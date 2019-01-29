VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

A northern fur seal pup named Mo is in the care of Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre veterinarians after employees of a salmon farming operation spotted her swimming erratically.

The female seal pup was rescued Monday by Mowi salmon farm staff near Hardwicke Island, east of Sayward and Campbell River, the rescue centre said in a news release. According to employees, she was floating sideways and struggling to dive under the water.

The pup was transported by plane from Campbell River to Vancouver later that evening.

Emily Johnson, assistant manager at the Rescue Centre, said that Mo is believed to be seven months old and has been under intensive observation since arriving.

“She’s a 2018 pup, but very small for her age,” Johnson said. “She’s dehydrated and severely underweight, which indicates she is failing to thrive after being weaned, but she’s feisty, which is a hopeful sign.”

Once her condition has stabilized, the veterinary team will do a more thorough physical exam, anticipated later this week.

Northern fur seals are not listed under the the Species At Risk Act, but are considered to be threatened. They swim throughout the Pacific Rim, from Japan to the Channel Islands of California. The seals often visit B.C. waters this time of year to forage for food.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university
Next story
UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Just Posted

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Organization requests external review of Prince Rupert’s boil water notice

Community for Clean Water founder presented at the committee of the whole meeting Jan.28

Fifteen Rupert gymnasts qualify for Gymnastics BC tournament

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club shines in Smithers tournament over the weekend

Junior Rainmakers win Coastal Clash Tournament

Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays Secondary School team went 3-0 over the weekend

Propane, coal and port expansion helped economy stabilize: says NDIT report

Second annual State of the North report released by Northern Development Initiative Trust

Prince Rupert students learn to make art on a string

String artist Anne Glover taught Prince Rupert students about string art this week

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

Most Read