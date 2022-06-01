A man has been arrested after a chaotic series of events Wednesday (June 1, 2022) that ended with one man being stabbed in a Vancouver gas station. (Screenshot from Reddit)

VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say

One man is in hospital and another arrested after a stabbing at a Vancouver gas station, with the disturbing events caught on video by a witness.

Vancouver police have confirmed to Black Press Media that the attack happened at Hastings and Skeena streets Wednesday morning (June 1).

Video posted on online forum Reddit shows a man holding a large blade running through the gas station parking lot as onlookers yell for him to stay back.

The man can be heard saying “they are going to kill me anyway, I’m going down.”

The victim can also be heard screaming in pain as the man attempts to leave on a motorcycle before he lies down on the street with his hands out.

Police say the man was arrested, and more details will soon be released.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and CourtscrimeVancouver

Previous story
‘A pit in our stomach’: B.C. moms say threshold of decriminalized drug possession too little
Next story
Suspects still at large in Vernon after Mountie injured, cruisers rammed

Just Posted

The Port Clements bird tower will be seeing renovations. (Photo: supplied)
Council approves carpenter for Port Clements’ bird tower renovations

Installation of 200 kilometres of fibre optic cable to connect Dease Lake and Iskut with high-speed internet gets underway May 31 on Tahltan territory. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan, Citywest break ground on project to provide northwest communities with high-speed internet

The Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The company is being sued by a former chef who worked at one of its remote camps. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Former chef of remote Coastal GasLink camp sues for sexual battery, unsanitary workplace

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar