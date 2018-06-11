VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

A video shot in Campbell River showing a daring downhill ride – using a shopping cart – has gone viral.

And now, the woman who filmed the scene says a social media company wants to buy the footage, and she’s trying to locate the unidentified cart-riding man to share the earnings.

The video, posted by Facebook user Kiley Panziera on Friday, has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

“This guy is an animal! Not gonna lie I’m impressed #campbellrivertalent,” wrote Panziera in her Facebook post.

She was in the passenger seat when she recorded the incident on her smartphone.

The unknown stuntman appeared to be crossing the street when he “hopped on the cart, gave one push and away he went,” said Panziera.

In the 15-second clip, the daredevil uses the shopping cart as a scooter to descend the long, curving slope towards central Campbell River.

The rider is balanced with one foot on the shopping cart, and another dragging on the ground as a brake.

“He’s going like 40 kilometres per hour,” said Panziera’s husband Adam, the driver of the vehicle, as they watched the scene unfold.

“I’m surprised the wheels held up,” he said as the cart reached the bottom of the hill.

Panziera said that UNILAD, a UK-based social media firm, has offered to purchase the clip for about $175, which she hopes to share with the anonymous rider – if she can find him.

“I’m trying to find out who he is so I can give him a gift card for maybe a pair of Nikes if and when I see some money,” she said. “I mean, he’s the real superstar.”