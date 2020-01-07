In this file photo, firefighters drag their water hose after putting out a spot fire near Moruya, Australia, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Australia has been dealing with some of the continent’s worst wildfires since September.

The fires have already wiped out 30 per cent of the koala population and are expected to worsen as temperatures rise. Here are a few ways to help the animals fleeing the fires:

ALSO READ: Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to fight wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada
Next story
One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Just Posted

Property assessments up in Prince Rupert, down in Port Edward

Neighbouring areas of Terrace, Kitimat and Haida Gwaii skyrocket to more than 20 per cent

Prince Rupert swimmers leave no doubt at Holiday Invitational

PRASC team and individuals top the Northwest meet with a number of new records

Cook scores hat trick against Steelheads, Rampage go undefeated over weekend

The win brings the team’s season record to 9-2-1

MVP of the Week: Rink, range and lanes, Cory Hoff has done it all

Hoff has dabbled in many sports during his life, now settling on a few he is proud to be a part of

Wet’suwet’en evict Coastal GasLink from work site near Houston

Hereditary Chief Na’Moks says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

Terrace and Kitimat resurface from snowstorm weekend

Winter storm nears snow record resulting in cancelled flights, power outages

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

PHOTO: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

Company says no dangerous goods involved

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Most Read