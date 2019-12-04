VIDEO: Feds say next carbon price hike won’t be decided til 2022

Comment follows study that suggested best way to hit 2030 emissions targets was to quadruple price

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says there will be no decision made about hiking the carbon price beyond $50 a tonne for at least another two years.

The Ecofiscal Commission study released last week suggested the most efficient way for Canada to hit its 2030 emissions targets was by quadrupling the carbon price to $210 a tonne.

Wilkinson says Canada must get much more aggressive in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, but any increases to the carbon price won’t be decided until after the promised review is completed in 2022.

Still, Wilkinson says his priority as the new minister in charge of Canada’s climate action plan is to figure out how Canada will hit its goal to eliminate almost one-third of Canada’s emissions over the next 11 years.

After that, he will turn his attention to addressing a Liberal election promise to exceed the 2030 target.

Wilkinson says he will go to the annual United Nations climate meetings in Spain next week to say Canada will live up to that promise, but specifics about how Canada will get there won’t likely be revealed until the fall of 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

Just Posted

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

A Prince Rupert man convicted in the deaths of his foster parents… Continue reading

Tahltan government hosts first special assembly in Terrace

TCG to reach more members through live-streaming, meetings outside territory

MVP of the Week | Positive transitions: Jim Lessard recovering on and off the ice

Former hockey pro is once again fostering a positive relationship with life and the game he loves

Classes resume at UNBC as strike action stops

The union has filed a bad faith bargaining complaint against university

Notice of fishing closure between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert

As of 11:59 on Friday certain quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing

A new flag flies high in Prince Rupert

The Indo-Canadian Sikh Association proudly raised a flag high above the rooftop… Continue reading

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Man found dead in entrance of bank in Quesnel

A 45-year-old man was discovered dead at around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 4

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

Most Read