VIDEO: Extreme winds wreck havoc across Prince Rupert

Several downed trees, and even the Little Library were caught up in the wind storm

A downed tree on 11 Avenue East knocked out power for more than 2,860 customers in Prince Rupert. (Todd Hamilton / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Extreme winds knock down trees and put 2,860 residents out of power in Rupert



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter