VIDEO: Dramatic dashcam video shows semi truck roll-over in Abbotsford

Footage shows how a semi truck collided with a truck, then rolling onto Abbotsford road

Dramatic dash-cam footage posted on social media today shows the moment a semi-truck hit a pickup truck, then flipped, Sunday on Sumas Way in Abbotsford.

The video shows the semi and a pickup truck turning left colliding in the intersection of Sumas Way at Lonzo Road. The traffic light is yellow as the southbound semi enters the intersection, then swerves to avoid a truck turning left.

The semi loses control, then collides with a vehicle waiting in the left turn lane.

Const. Jody Thomas with the Abbotsford Police Department said a total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were only minor injuries to the occupants.

She said one person was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Thomas said no further details are being released at this time, as police continue to investigate the collision.

The man whose camera caught the crash said he was extremely shaken by what he witnessed.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

He said he is physically OK, but is still recovering from the mental shock of the incident.

