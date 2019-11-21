VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Illustration of a post-apocalyptic landscape. (CP)

Oxford Dictionaries has chosen “climate emergency” as the 2019 Word of the Year.

Since 2018, the use of “climate emergency” has increased by 100 times.

The Word of the Year citation is meant to capture the “preoccupations of the passing year, and have a lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.”

All the words on this year’s shortlist related to the environment, such as “extinction,” “climate denial” and “eco-anxiety.”

Words in past years include “vape,” “toxic” and “post-truth.”

READ MORE: Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg lookalike sends internet into tailspin

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Just Posted

New band mayor elected in Lax Kw’alaams

Garry Reece Sr. will be replacing John Helin as band mayor

Prince Rupert ranks in top 20 of magazine’s ‘Canada’s Most Dangerous Places’ list

Assaults the main contributing factor to rise in ranking

Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey and here’s everything you need to know

The two day-festivities are full of games, prizes and special guests

WATCH: Ballet Kelowna graces the stage in Prince Rupert

The Lester Centre of the Arts hosted the group who performed Mambo and Other Works

Four-wheel drive ambulances not in the cards for Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii

No four-wheel drive ambulances for the north

In Our Opinion: This is why shopping Rupert First matters

Shop in Prince Rupert before you go online

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

B.C. judge tosses ‘N’ driver’s claim he was just using phone to decline his mom’s call

Distracted driving laws are more strict for Class 7, or Novice drivers, the judge noted

Terrace ranks in top 10 of magazine’s ‘Canada’s Most Dangerous Places’ list

Prince Rupert also sees a sharp rise

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

Most Read