Conservative MP Garnett Genuis and Pierre Paul-Hus listen to Chemi Lhamo during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Canadians who say they have been victims of threats and intimidation by Chinese, Iranian and Russian foreign agents are saying that domestic police forces are ill-equipped to deal with their concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis and Pierre Paul-Hus listen to Chemi Lhamo during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Canadians who say they have been victims of threats and intimidation by Chinese, Iranian and Russian foreign agents are saying that domestic police forces are ill-equipped to deal with their concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

VIDEO: Canadians who say they’ve been targeted by foreign agents want co-ordinated response

They are calling on the federal government to establish a hotline for their complaints

Canadians who say they have been victims of threats and intimidation by Chinese, Iranian and Russian foreign agents argue domestic police forces are ill-equipped to deal with their concerns.

They are calling on the federal government to establish a hotline for their complaints because they say they’ve been getting the runaround from Canadian law enforcement when they try to report death threats against themselves, or intimidation of their loved ones abroad.

That’s why they are backing a private member’s bill by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis that calls on the federal government to take stronger action against foreign interference, including creating a new single point of contact to report it.

Genuis was following up on his party’s successful motion in the House of Commons last week to compel the Liberal government to take a harder line against national security threats from China.

He assembled four people via video link to a Parliament Hill press conference today, where they gave harrowing accounts of threats and harassment from foreign agents operating on Canadian soil.

They included members of Canada’s Tibetan and Uighur communities, a man whose wife was killed in Iran’s Jan. 8 shootdown of a Ukrainian Airlines passenger jet and a Canadian filmmaker and journalist who specializes in Russia.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chinaforeign affairsIranRussia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce calls for business excellence nominations
Next story
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Just Posted

Letters to Santa and Lighting Up The Town are the two events planned by the Prince Rupert Special Events Society for 2020 in lieu of Winterfest activities. Santa will read letters on a television broadcast. (The Northern View file photo)
Christmas activities to brighten up the city

Prince Rupert Special Events Society has re-imagined holiday-season events in lieu of Winterfest

Nomination are now open and the 2021 Business Excellence Awards nominees will be publicized by Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce prior to voting, the Chamber announced on Nov. 24. (Photo: PRDCC Facebook)
Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce calls for business excellence nominations

PRDCC will publicize excellence nominations in 13 categories

CIHL games for the 2020-2021season like this one between the Rupert Rampage and the Terrace River Kings on Feb. 21, 2020, have been cancelled due to the global pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage season cancelled amidst global pandemic

Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season - open to exhibition games if possible

Jennifer Rice is sworn into legislature as NDP BC Northcoast MLA via online ceremonies on Nov. 24 by Premier John Horgan and Kate Ryan-Lloyd clerk of the legislature. (Photo supplied)
Jennifer Rice sworn in as NDP North Coast MLA

BC legislature has highest women governed caucus in Canadian history

The Prince Rupert Port Authority is once again among the sector’s highest environmental performers in the Green Marine environmental certification program. (Photo courtesy PRPA)
Environmental excellence streak continues for Prince Rupert Port Authority

PRPA graded among the highest achievers in Green Marine program

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

Most Read