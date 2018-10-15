Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

Every year, tens of thousands of beluga whales come to frolic and mate in Hudson Bay.
Take an up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba.
An up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba
Every year, tens of thousands of beluga whales come to frolic and mate in Hudson Bay.
Take an up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba.
But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal
More than $1,500 was raised at the annual dinner theatre at The Crest, in Prince Rupet
Housing Central reveals affordable housing challenges for Port Edward and Prince Rueprt
Head coach said the team showed better communication despite 0-4 result
Lester Centre presents a performance by three women on friendship, life and transition to death
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.
NHL players say the legalization of marijuana in Canada won’t change how they go about their business.
Internal government documents show that more than one million jobs could be lost to automated vehicles, with ripple effects far beyond the likeliest professions.
B.C. has approved 62 licences, but they still need local approval
Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago
The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.
Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.
Overflow buyers are now looking to Terrace for property after LNG announcement
Head coach said the team showed better communication despite 0-4 result
An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line
Housing Central reveals affordable housing challenges for Port Edward and Prince Rueprt
Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.
B.C. has approved 62 licences, but they still need local approval
Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago