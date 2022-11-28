Video shot by a citizen outside of Abbotsford Centre on Saturday night (Nov. 26) captured a man under arrest being hit twice in the face by an officer. (Screengrab from video by Marty Gaites)

VIDEO: Abbotsford cop filmed punching man twice during arrest after The Offspring concert

Abbotsford Police Department says professional standards branch is reviewing incident

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says its professional standards section is reviewing an incident on Saturday night (Nov. 26) in which an officer punched a man twice in the face as he was under arrest.

The incident occurred outside Abbotsford Centre after a concert featuring the bands The Offspring and Simple Plan.

A local resident, Marty Gaites, filmed the incident and posted the one-minute-26-second video to social media.

The video starts with officers surrounding a man who is on the ground. They bring the man to his feet, and two of them attempt to bring the man’s arms around his back.

But the man appears to be resisting and, as he turns towards one of the officers, the officer punches him twice in the face, and the man falls to the ground.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the incident took place as officers were dealing with a citizen, and an unrelated man “began to interfere in the investigation.”

“During this time, the man ignored police direction to disengage, but he continued,” Walker said.

He said the officers told the man that he was under arrest for obstruction.

“During the arrest, the man continued to be non-compliant, resulting in the officer using force on him, striking him twice in the face before taking him into custody and placing him in handcuffs,” Walker said.

He said the “use of force” review is being led by the professional standards section, and the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was notified on Sunday morning (Nov. 27).

“AbbyPD is committed to obtaining all information which led to the use of force in this situation. Unfortunately, as this incident is under investigation, we cannot provide further comment,” Walker said.

He said anyone who witness the incident or who has video is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

ALSO SEE: Abbotsford police officer charged with assault

ALSO SEE: Abbotsford officer charged with assault for 2020 arrest in West Vancouver


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordBreaking NewsConcertsPolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Human Rights Commissioner calls for an end to police officer program in B.C. schools
Next story
Fired Vancouver Canucks analyst files human rights complaint against team

Just Posted

After two years with limited Winterfest activities, the annual festival is back Dec. 2 to 4, 2022. In 2020 and 2021, Light Up the Town electrified the city with a community contest for the best lit residence or business.
“Spectacular Mayhem” expected at Prince Rupert Winterfest

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

St. Paul's Lutheran church is hosting two free movie nights in November and December. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert church is hosting two free movie nights

Rupert Rampage double header Nov.25 and Nov. 26 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena. (Photo: supplied)
Rupert Rampage faces a double header on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26