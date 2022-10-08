A dead whale floats on the shore near Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Argentine scientists are determining the reason for at least 13 whales dying in the area in the past few days. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas)

VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Scientists waiting for autopsies to determine cause of death

The bodies of 13 Southern right whales have been found in Golfo Nuevo, in the waters off Argentina’s southern Atlantic coast. Scientists are waiting for the results of autopsies to determine what caused the deaths, but say regardless they are cause for concern.

(AP Video/Maxi Jonas, Production: Leo La Valle)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ocean ProtectionWhales

Previous story
Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal
Next story
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property

Just Posted

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property

Staff from the Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert show off the upgrades to the second floor of their building on Oct. 6. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority assists with $125K to Friendship House reno’s

The contribution from the Port’s Community Investment Fund allowed the culinary and community work that takes place in the Friendship House’s kitchen to continue. (file photo/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Port donates more than $75 K to Gitga’at First Nation community kitchen

Knut Bjorndal said on Oct. 2, he will be glad to look out across Porpoise Harbour and not see the environmental hazard, the derelict vessel Fairwind, after fighting for years to have it removed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Farewell Fairwind — final decision on Port Edward’s trouble causing derelict vessel