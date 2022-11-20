Layanna Robinson was awarded a crown and sash after being named Miss Earth Canada 2023. (Courtesy Layanna Robinson)

Victoria woman crowned Miss Earth Canada 2023

Layanna Robinson will represent Canada at Miss Earth 2023 in Vietnam

A Victoria woman has been named Miss Earth Canada 2023. Layanna Robinson took the top spot at the week-long event in Toronto, which finished Sunday (Nov. 13).

“It is my job to advocate on how Canadians can fight climate change and bring awareness since I am the new title holder,” Robinson said.

The competition included opportunities for the contestants to showcase their motives, talents and passions. There were also fitness tests, an evening gown competition, a talent show and a swimwear competition.

Robinson competed in all areas of the event. She is a classically-trained ballet dancer and performed the Princess Florine variation from the Sleeping Beauty ballet.

“It was really awesome to showcase all my years of training.”

There were 50 competitors vying for the crown.

Robinson says pageantry fuels her desire to give back to her community.

“It means more than winning a crown and a sash. This is an opportunity to continue spreading advocacy against domestic violence.”

Robinson offers free workshops online that educate youth about the early signs of domestic violence and what healthy relationships look like.

“I can take this to an international level. This will continue educating youth and women about consent and how to take action.”

Robinson will now travel to Vietnam to represent Canada at Miss Earth 2023.

“I’m beyond excited. I’m really looking forward to all the opportunities and all the friendships this competition will bring. It’s an absolute honour to represent my country. The hard work only starts now.”

The dates of Miss Earth 2023 have not been announced.

ALSO READ: B.C. university student wins Miss Canada Pacific crown

 

Greater Victoria

