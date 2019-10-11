The union representing BC Ferries employees says 82% of its members have been abused. (Black Press Media files)

Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

  • Oct. 11, 2019 6:00 p.m.
  • News

Swartz Bay lead the way on a traditionally busy Thanksgiving weekend at BC Ferries.

Long weekends tend to be the time a voice urges those driving on the boat to edge up within three inches of the vehicle in front of them and even walk-on passengers are advised to arrive early.

The terminal in North Saanich led the way Friday early with a two-sailing wait by 4 p.m. By 6 p.m. the terminal was down to a one-sailing wait.

RELATED: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

BC Ferries predicts Friday and Monday from noon through 6 p.m. to be busiest this weekend at Swartz Bay.

That proved true Friday afternoon, with the 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. sailings sold out for those headed for Vancouver from Victoria. By by 6 p.m. the 7 p.m. was 90 per cent sold and the 8 p.m. headed toward 70 per cent full.

At Tsawwassen, the 4 p.m bound for Victoria was also sold out starting the one-sailing trend of the afternoon.

That remained steady through the evening – by 6 p.m. the 7 p.m. was 85 per cent sold and the 8 p.m. headed toward 70 per cent.

The final three sailings from Tsawassen to the Southern Gulf Islands all topped out beyond 90 per cent full well before the first sailed at 4:05 p.m. Sailings headed for Duke Point were all beyond 80 per cent full by 4 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay in Vancouver had a one-sailing wait across its destinations Friday afternoon while the Nanaimo’s Departure Bay left no riders behind.

Follow the current conditions here. BC Ferries expects Monday to be a repeat of busy routes.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
IV cancer treatment returning to Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Fire Department hits the schools for Fire Prevention Week

Two ways out of your house among the focus for the department as they look to keep kids safe

This House will be closed for the season

New safety regulations mean there will be no curling in Prince Rupert this year

ILWU charity golf day brings in big money for local hospital

$20,000 will be going to the Cancer Care Unit upgrade thanks to the Labour Day scramble

WATCH: It was Filipino fun at one of Prince Rupert’s best parties in town

The Filipino-Canadian Association held their 46th annual fundraiser at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

LETTER: Alaska Marine Highway throws wrench in ‘once in a life time journey’

With the closure of service from Prince Rupert to Alaksa, tourism dollars will be affected

COCULLO: Newspapers go beyond the soundbite

Why #newspapersmatter to me #nowmorethanever

IV cancer treatment returning to Haida Gwaii

Arrival of a new pharmacy technician means the service can resume

Police seek help finding dangerous parolee on Canada-wide warrant

Brendan Thomas Roshinsky failed to meet the conditions of his parole in Prince George

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

WEB POLL: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

Logging moves forward as court rules against Haida Gwaii protesters

Injunction won against activists seeking to protect culturally and archaeologically significant site

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Most Read