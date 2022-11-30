A bulk carrier cargo ship travels into port as a Harbour Air seaplane flies towards Stanley Park and the downtown skyline, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A bulk carrier cargo ship travels into port as a Harbour Air seaplane flies towards Stanley Park and the downtown skyline, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Victoria beats Vancouver, Kelowna surprisingly low in in city environmental ranking

Small Canadian cities rank high on environmental scorecard that has a few surprises

A new environmental scorecard says Canada’s biggest cities have lower scores than most small and medium-sized municipalities, but a closer look at the data reveals some surprises.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal Environment International, rates 30 cities and towns on nine indicators related to health, including air quality, heat and cold waves, ultraviolet radiation, access to green spaces and other factors.

The results are compiled in the new Canadian Environmental Quality Index, produced by researchers at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Daniel Rainham, the study’s senior author and a Dalhousie professor, says Canada’s largest cities — Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton — posted relatively low scores, but some of their neighbourhoods scored on the high end, especially in Toronto.

Medium-sized and small cities scored the highest, including Victoria, Sherbrooke, Que., and the Ontario cities of London, Guelph, Barrie, Kitchener and Kingston — with Halifax, Regina and Moncton, N.B., also making the top 10.

At the other end of the scale, one small city — Kelowna, B.C. — received a lower score than most of the big cities, but some of its neighbourhoods were rated at the very top of the scale.

“It’s not an easy story to tell,” Rainham said in an interview. “Even though the average values may tell you one thing, there’s a lot of variability within those cities.”

As an example, he said Toronto has some of the unhealthiest neighbourhoods in Canada, though the city ranked highest among the big cities.

RELATED: Canada’s 2 best small cities can be found right here in B.C.

RELATED: Abbotsford ranks in top ten list of Canadian university towns

Environment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media
Next story
Wanted Wednesday – Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for Devin Wellington Giffin

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, Prince Rupert and Area on Nov. 30. Temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight the weather agency stated. (Black Press file photo)
Wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Devon Wellington Giffin, 46, is the subject of Prince Rupert RCMP’s Nov. 30 Wanted Wednesday. He is wanted in numerous locations on outstanding warrants. (Photo: supplied)
Wanted Wednesday – Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for Devin Wellington Giffin

A BC Ferry docked at the Skidegate Ferry Terminal in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Daajing Giids pens letter to BC Ferries, gov’t officials after cancellations leave residents stranded

A map depicting the two zones for the northern residents’ tax deductions. The pink shaded area depicts communities included in the full northern zone and the blue shaded area depicts the communities classified in the intermediate zone, who receive half the benefits as the full. (Photo: supplied)
Haida Gwaii residents continue to call for greater tax deduction