Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vice has suspended two top executives after a New York Times report on sexual misconduct at the digital media company.

Vice Media has suspended its president, Andrew Creighton, and chief digital officer Mike Germano, as it investigates allegations against them, according to a company memo sent to employees Tuesday.

The Times had reported in late December that it found four settlements involving allegations of sexual harassment or defamation against Vice employees, including Creighton.

The newspaper talked with more than two dozen women who say they experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct, including groping and forced kisses.

Vice Media co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi have apologized for the “boy’s club” culture .

Vice has grown from a Canadian magazine to a dominant online video company, expanding into TV around the world.

Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Just Posted

Brave swimmers take the polar plunge

Rupertites met at Rushbrook Floats for the annual Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1. 2018

Parents joked that maybe they’d have the New Year’s baby

Baby Caleb was born in Prince Rupert on Jan. 1. 2018 to Felicia Noseworthy and Kenneth Park

Sports in Review: August 2017

Lou Lemire camp returns, Lou Lemire camp returns for tenth year

Sports in Review: July 2017

Rupert Swimmers medal at B.C. Special Olympics, CIHL shrinks to five teams and more

Year in Review: July 2017

The city becomes the involuntary owner of Watson Island, Pacific NorthWest LNG pulls out

What is your running resolution?

The Northern View asked runners at the Xmas Fun Run what their 2018 goals are

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Most Read