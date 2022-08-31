Vessel runs aground on Wolfe Island near Prince Rupert

The Rosemary T II ran aground at Wolfe Island on Aug. 27. (Photo: John McFarland)

A 40 vessel ran aground near Prince Rupert on Aug. 27 causing environmental concerns for some city residents.

Department of Fisheries and Oceans confirmed reports made to The Northern View the Canadian Coast Guard attended an incident involving the vessel named Rosemary T II on Saturday running aground.

“The vessel grounded at a location of 0.4’ NW of Wolfe Island, near Prince Rupert @ 54 19.350N 130 23.217W,” stated Dan Bate, manager of Strategic Communications, for DFO in an email.

“Coast Guard crews have removed a generator and cleaned up pooling gas on the vessel. The vessel owner has plugged the vents,” the DFO stated.

While initial concerns were voiced about the vessel having sunk, DFO stated Wainright Marine Services reported to have removed the vessel successfully on Aug. 29, “from the marine environment with minimal non-recoverable sheen.”

The incident is being actively managed by Coast Guard, with other relevant agencies and groups having been notified, DFO stated. No injuries were reported.

Details from the ship and vessel site Nauticapedia state the vessel was built in 1972 and is a yacht power cruiser with a glass reinforced plastic hull.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

