Vernon gas drops to 106.9

The gasoline war continues to wage on the Vernon front.
As fuel costs continue to hover largely around the 153.9 mark in Vancouver, the ever-important liquid continues to fluctuate in price in the North Okanagan, with prices now as low as 106.9 at a 27th St. Super Save.
It isn’t all across the board in Vernon, though, with some gas bars sitting as high as 129.9.
Related: Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon
Unlike it’s fellow B.C. towns, fuel prices in Vernon have been dropping steadily since Easter Sunday, when the government announced a tax increase on fuel, booze and cigarettes.
Related: Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1
@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.