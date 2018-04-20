A vehicle rollover on Highway 16 has slowed traffic in both directions. (Todd Hamilton / The Northern View)

Vehicle rollover on Highway 16

A single vehicle crash occurred on April 20 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Highway 16 is down to single lane traffic approximately 72 kilometres east of Prince Rupert after a work van struck the highway’s guardrail and rolled over, covering both lanes.

READ MORE: Car flipped on Highway 16

The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 20. Two males involved in the accident are both conscious and outside of the vehicle. Their physical status is currently unknown.

Emergency responders have been contacted and are enroute to the scene.

Read more RCMP briefs here.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. hockey team owners seek $250,000 for alleged discrimination
Next story
VIDEO: Smokers talk pot rules at annual 4-20 event

Just Posted

Modular housing coming to Prince Rupert in 2018, announces MLA Jennifer Rice

Construction will begin this summer on 36 units next to the North Coast Transition Society

Vehicle rollover on Highway 16

A single vehicle crash occurred on April 20 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Fill up your tanks! Gas prices rise across Prince Rupert

Morning price hike likely to reflect summer prices

In Our Opinion: Protect the WWII fort

An argument on why Barrett Fort is significant to Prince Rupert and Canada’s history

Encore! 64 PRMS students invited to play MusicFest Canada 2019

Awards given to Prince Rupert musicians at Pacific Northwest Music Festival in Terrace

This Week Podcast — Episode 81

Learn more about the North Coast Health Improvment Society’s aim to upgrade the cancer care unit

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Smokers talk pot rules at annual 4-20 event

Annual pot protest-meets-festival in Vancouver attracted hundreds to vendors, concert

New funds, recruits set to alleviate B.C. sheriff shortage

The Government of British Columbia announced new sheriff graduates, funding for more classes

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Most Read