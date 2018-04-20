A single vehicle crash occurred on April 20 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

A vehicle rollover on Highway 16 has slowed traffic in both directions. (Todd Hamilton / The Northern View)

Highway 16 is down to single lane traffic approximately 72 kilometres east of Prince Rupert after a work van struck the highway’s guardrail and rolled over, covering both lanes.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 20. Two males involved in the accident are both conscious and outside of the vehicle. Their physical status is currently unknown.

Emergency responders have been contacted and are enroute to the scene.





