Vehicle parade whoops up support in Prince Rupert

A car of supporters for the Truckers Against Mandates movement was one in a parade of vehicles honking through Prince Rupert’s downtown core on Jan. 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A parade of more than 70 cars, vans, trucks and even a semi honked their expressions of freedom around Prince Rupert on Jan. 29, to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions imposed by the federal government.

The rally event rolled wheels to support the Truckers Against Mandates movement and looped around the downtown core over the noon hour. The route along 2nd and 3rd Avenues, also through Cowbay saw vehicle occupants waving Canadian flags, banners and posters.

Signs and placards read such wording as “End Tyranny”, “Stop the Mandates” and “Thank you Truckers for Freedom,” as well people were whooping and hooting over the vehicle horns and one truck could be heard emitting a siren sound.

The Prince Rupert event was arranged by the new organization The Foundational Trust Group. Associate of the group, Nicholas Blackwater, said people are definitely starting to take notice of the group’s message and more than 220 people participated in the vehicle parade.

“We want to keep the wheels rolling to create bonds and strengthen community relations,” he said, adding the goal is to align and support communities.

Truck drivers from across the country joined in a protest convoy on Jan. 22 with some driving from Prince Rupert and Terrace on their way to Ottawa.

The convoy last week was in support of a larger, concurrent demonstration in Ottawa that the Parliamentary Protective Service expects could see as many as 10,000 protesters from around the country as part of a weekend-long rally against COVID-19 public health measures.

On Jan. 15 the Canadian government mandated all truck drivers and other essential workers who cross the border into Canada to show proof of vaccination so quarantine requirements could be avoided. The move is reciprocal with the American government enforcing requirements into the U.S.A.

with files from Ben Bogstie

READ MORE: Freedom Fair in support of vaccine choice

COVID-19trucksvideo