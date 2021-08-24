Vehicle collision snaps wooden pedestrian bridge

Witness - Too loud and too hard to be anything but a vehicle crashing

An SUV collided with the wooden guard rail snapping a pedestrian bridge, on Aug. 23 at the intersection of George Hills Way and Cow Bay Road, landing in the river embankment below Breakers Pub. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A single-vehicle crashed through the wooden guard rail at the intersection of George Hills Way and Cow Bay Road just before 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 23.

The Honda SUV-style vehicle landed on the river embankment below Breakers Pub where the lone occupant was attended by ambulance crews. the impact of the vehicle snapped the wooden pedestrian bridge to an entranceway at the restaurant.

Witness to the incident Deo Araujo said he was walking down the street in front of Cowpuccino’s toward Breakers when the incident occurred. he said he heard the crash clearly and immediately knew it involved a vehicle.

“I heard the sound of a car crashing. It was unmistakable … it was too loud and too hard to be anything else.”

Araujo said he ran over immediately to offer assistance, and people were quick to phone 911. Emergency services arrived within minutes he said.

Prince Rupert Fire Department was assisted in the incident by RCMP and BC Ambulance crews.

More to come

K-J Millar | Journalist