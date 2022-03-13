Vehicle collision claims three lives between Terrace and Kitimat

An accident March 11 took three lives on Hwy37 between Terrace and Kitimat. (Trevor Feduniak/Facebook)

RCMP officers and provincial coroners continue to investigate the deaths of an adult and two children in a March 11 collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle on Hwy37 between the Onion Lake ski trails and Onion Lake.

Initial findings are that the passenger vehicle heading north toward Terrace crossed the center line and struck a southbound commercial vehicle shortly after 9 a.m. that day, indicated a RCMP release.

The adult and two children were in the passenger vehicle and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and school community affected by this incident. It is a great loss for our northwest BC communities,” said Staff Sergeant Graham Morgan, the officer in command of the Kitimat RCMP detachment.

The highway was closed until later in the morning of March 11 while a police traffic reconstructionist gathered information at the location.

Kitimat RCMP thanked an extensive list of agencies who assisted, including the BC RCMP Highway Patrol, Terrace RCMP, provincial commercial vehicle safety and enforcement, the Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department, the Kitimat Fire Department and the provincial ambulance service.