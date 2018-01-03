Mariners Park was vandalized in the first days of 2018 less than two months after the brand new park was renovated and open to the public. (Tyler Portelance photo)

Vandals strike again at Mariners Park

The new $258,000 playground at Mariners Park was covered in spray paint overnight

Overnight, vandals wrecked havoc on the brand new playground at Mariners Park.

Part of the rubberized floor is chewed up as if someone dug into it. The pirate-themed toys have been spray painted with swear words and two names — Logan and Marissa.

Tyler Portelance sent photos into the Northern View, and he also uploaded a video of the damage. A few hours later, he worked with city employees as well as his sister and mother-in-law to clean up most of the mess.

The upgrades to the park cost approximately $258,000 through fundraising efforts by the Prince Rupert Lions Club, and support from the Port of Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert LNG, Ridley Terminals and other companies.

Acts of vandalism have plagued this project from the start. On Oct. 17, the City of Prince Rupert issued a release after the third and most significant incident of vandalism slowed construction of the project and added another $15,000 to the budget.

READ MORE: Vandalism slows Mariners Park playground project

Few were aware the incident had happened by 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The police have yet to respond.

More to come.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Mariners Park was vandalized in the first days of 2018 less than two months after the brand new park was renovated and open to the public. (Tyler Portelance photo)

Previous story
Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday
Next story
Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Just Posted

Vandals strike again at Mariners Park

The new $258,000 playground at Mariners Park was covered in spray paint overnight

Sports in Review: September 2017

Rushbrook trail construction begins and Prince Rupert rides to conquer cancer

AltaGas ahead of schedule

Ridley Island propane project expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019

Year in Review: September 2017

Port CEO retires, tourist bus stolen and a walk in memory of MMIWG ends at Smithers inquiry

Brave swimmers take the polar plunge

Rupertites met at Rushbrook Floats for the annual Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1. 2018

What is your running resolution?

The Northern View asked runners at the Xmas Fun Run what their 2018 goals are

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Most Read