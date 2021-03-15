The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)

Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

Vancouver police are recommending assault charges after a woman in a wheelchair was assaulted Thursday (March 11).

The woman – who has cerebral palsy – was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown.

“A man approached her and allegedly punched her in the face, then called her a hateful name before walking away,” police said in a March 12 news release.

The victim was helped at a nearby overdose prevention site. Staff there called 911 to report the crime.

Police later located the suspect and arrested him, recommending assault charges to Crown counsel for his actions.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

assaultVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.
Next story
Big Lake store, post office destroyed by fire

Just Posted

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Community COVID-19 clinic expects to administer up to 10,000 doses

Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinic kicks off with soft-launch

Charlotte Rowse one of Prince Rupert’s longest-lived residents at 96-years-young was one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Jim Ciccone Centre on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: First mass vaccination clinic kicks off in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert clinic runs in four shifts from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Spring forward into Daylight Savings Time on March 14 at 2 a.m. Move your clocks forward an hour to not be late for work on Monday morning. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Spring forward and adjust your clocks

Daylight Savings Time starts March 14

Snowplows are out in Prince Rupert on March 12 clearing the snow and slush which created slippery driving conditions on the evening commute home for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hwy 16 closed between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Snowfall warning issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)
Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Social media backlash on Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinics

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

The community of Big Lake lost its only store to a fire overnight. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake store, post office destroyed by fire

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire Fire Dept. responded Sunday evening

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Most Read