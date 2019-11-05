(Black Press Media files)

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

A Vancouver teacher has been reprimanded after threatening to sue a student who made a complaint about him.

In documents posted by a B.C. Teacher’s Regulation Branch Tuesday, Dante Giorgio Bertuzzi Luciani was teaching at the Vancouver College, an independent high school in Vancouver, when a student in a Grade 11/12 class made a complaint against him.

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using.

In April 2019, after Luciani was told about the complaint, he had an “adult to adult” conservation with the student. In that conversation, Luciani told the student they had “gone too far,” and that Luciani would take legal action if the student’s complain negatively affected his career.

On April 5, Luciani called the student’s mom and reiterated his threat to sue the student. Luciani told the mom her child had wasted everyone’s time and that the student needed “to get everyone out of this pickle now.”

On July 23, the branch found Luciani failed to act in the best interests of the student and put his own personal considerations ahead of his student.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous-led organizations and province announce initiative to get North Coast communities off oil
Next story
B.C. study finds low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control

Just Posted

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Indigenous-led organizations and province announce initiative to get North Coast communities off oil

First Nations communities from Haida Gwaii to Bella Bella will be eligible

Council briefs: City borrows $450K for Vactor Truck, ferry resident rate motion passes

Also: City of Prince Rupert sees decline in bus revenues

City of Prince Rupert says “water worse than Flint” data is misrepresentative

Investigative journalism project finds many Canadian cities with alarming levels of lead in water

New fire chief in Prince Rupert

Charlie Nundal takes the reigns as fire chief for the day

Heart of Our City: Langille is only getting better with experience

Scott Langille took a year off from school to better Prince Rupert’s community

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

B.C. study finds low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control

About 30 to 40 per cent of pregnancies in Canada are unintended

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Most Read